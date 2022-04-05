Conor McGregor Rejects Advice From ‘Bum Novice’ Henry Cejudo

Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo are at it again with their recent back-and-forth on social media.

McGregor is in the middle of planning his UFC return for later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Cejudo retired following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 but has hinted at a UFC comeback. He’s previously called out McGregor for a fight at lightweight.

McGregor has shown off some of his training routines recently as he works his way back to fighting. In a Twitter reply, Cejudo critiqued McGregor’s striking.

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

“Everything is done naked,” Cejudo opined. “No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat mahhhh.”

This isn’t the first time that Cejudo has poked McGregor on Twitter. He recently mocked McGregor following the former two-weight champion’s traffic arrest in Ireland.

McGregor dismissed Cejudo’s striking advice in a reply.

The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.

Quiet, you bum! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2022

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before?” McGregor replied. “Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Cejudo went on to mock McGregor’s lack of wins over his past few years in the UFC.

You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up. https://t.co/Tz2kvpsmcJ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

“You literally don’t have a leg to stand on,” Cejudo said. “The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up.”

McGregor has hinted at a move to welterweight to challenge the champion, Kamaru Usman, in his Octagon return. Usman will face Leon Edwards next but with a win, a McGregor fight may not be completely off the table.

Cejudo has taken a coaching role at Fight Ready in Arizona but seems intrigued at the possibility of a UFC return. While the chances of a fight between Cejudo and McGregor seem unlikely, the tension between them appears to be heating up.

What are your thoughts on the recent Conor McGregor/Henry Cejudo beef?