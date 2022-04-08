McGregor On Compatriot Garry: “He’s Doing All The Right Things”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has given a seal of approval for his rising compatriot Ian Garry.

This weekend at UFC 273, fans will get their second viewing of Garry inside the Octagon. While the anticipation for his debut last November was high, the way in which he announced himself in the promotion has only increased the hype ahead of his sophomore outing.

Having knocked out Jordan Williams at UFC 268, Garry’s attention will now be on further extending his unbeaten record and building a UFC win streak in Florida this Saturday.

If he’s to do so, he’ll have to get through Darian Weeks, who’ll be targeting a rebound performance after losing his promotional debut against Bryan Barberena last December.

Ahead of his return to action, Garry has received some support from not only his country’s top superstar but the biggest name in mixed martial arts.

McGregor “Excited” To See Garry Back In The Octagon

Speaking to the media following a court appearance in Ireland this week, which saw him hit with six charges in relation to a dangerous driving incident last month, McGregor was asked about one of his fastest-rising countrymen.

Like McGregor, Garry forged a path into the UFC off the back of a successful stint in the Cage Warriors promotion. While the 34-year-old held featherweight and lightweight gold in the English organization in 2012, the 24-year-old had the welterweight title wrapped around his waist last year.

Discussing Garry’s potential, McGregor noted that “The Future” is certainly on the right path in the UFC, adding that he’s excited to see his compatriot flying the flag of Ireland on MMA’s biggest stage this weekend at UFC 273.

“I wish him well. He’s doing all the right things, Ian is,” said McGregor. “You know what I mean, he’s hitting all the right buttons… I’m excited to see him back in there representing Ireland.”

When a young Irish upstart breaks through in the UFC, comparisons to McGregor are inevitable. If Garry can dispatch Weeks in a similar fashion to his debut knockout of Williams, it stands to reason those comparisons will become a lot more prevalent.

UFC 268: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

How high do you think Ian Garry’s ceiling is in the UFC? Can he match some of Conor McGregor’s accomplishments?