Michael Chandler Announces Birth Of Adopted Second Son, Ace

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler and his wife Brie have welcomed a new member to their family.

Michael and Brie added another son to their family, Ace Chandler, who was born last week and adopted by the couple. The pair has another son named Hap who will now take the role of big brother.

Chandler took to Instagram to announce the news to his following.

“So blessed to add another son to the Chandler family. Ace Chandler was born April 19th,” Chandler shared. “The blessings of adoption have enriched our lives more than we ever thought possible.

“[Brie Chandler] has had adoption on her heart for over 2 decades and after our son Hap, we knew we’d do it again.

“So many people have said we have given such a gift to these young men, but to us, it’s always felt like the exact opposite…we feel like we have won the lottery every single day.”

Chandler’s latest addition to his family comes at an exciting time in the former UFC lightweight title challenger’s professional career. He’s slated to face former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, at UFC 274.

Chandler made his UFC debut back at UFC 257 in a knockout win over Dan Hooker. He signed with the promotion following a decorated run in Bellator, which featured multiple reigns as the Bellator lightweight titleholder.

Chandler is looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim champion Justin Gaethje. Despite his recent losses in the Octagon, he appears in good spirits ahead of his anticipated return.

What is your prediction for Michael Chandler’s upcoming fight vs. Tony Ferguson?