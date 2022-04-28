Michael Chandler Lays Out Path to Victory Against ‘Certified Lunatic’ Ferguson

Michael Chandler knows exactly what he has to do to top the “certified lunatic” Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Chandler will step into the Octagon against the former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. Both men are known for putting on a show inside the Octagon, so fans are expecting fireworks when these two finally collide. Recently, Chandler joined DC & RC to preview his bout against “El Cucuy.”

The former Bellator champ said Ferguson is a tougher puzzle to solve than past opponents because you never know what the “certified lunatic” is going to do. However, he’s still going to go out there and look for a finish against the former interim champ.

“Tony Ferguson on the other hand I think is even more of a tougher puzzle to solve,” Chandler said. “You never know what Tony Ferguson is going to do. The man is a certified lunatic inside the cage and we love him because of it. So, there’s nobody — I think I train in the best gym in the world with the best coaches in the world.

“But none of my training partners can emulate Tony Ferguson. He is a certified one of one talent in mixed martial arts. I think I just got to out out there and put together a game plan: bite down on the mouthpiece, put pressure on him—like I always do—manage the distance, be fast, be strong, be athletic, and let my training take over.

“Go out there, listen to my coaching staff, and I believe I can go out there — I will be looking for a finish but I will not be overexerting myself to get the finish.”

Chandler is currently on a two-fight losing skid after a successful UFC debut in January of 2021 when he knocked out Dan Hooker. He was then finished by Charles Oliveira in his next bout for the vacant lightweight championship. The finish came in the second round after a promising opening round for Chandler, where he nearly finished the fight.

His last outing against Justin Gaethje was a tremendous contest, but Chandler came up short via unanimous decision. Now, he looks to get back on track with a win over Ferguson, who could also use a win right about now. Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak after putting together a 12-fight win streak from 2013 to 2019.

His last three losses have come against the likes of Gaethje, Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. Both men desperately need the win at this point in their careers, which should make for quite an eventful contest come fight night.

