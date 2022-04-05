Mike Goldberg Is Open To Working For WWE Or AEW

Longtime UFC commentator, Mike Goldberg is open to commentating pro wrestling.

Goldberg was with the UFC from 1997 to 2016 and after exiting the promotion, he joined Bellator in 2017. However, last year Goldberg and Bellator parted ways and since then, he hasn’t been commentating on any events, but he says he is open to calling WWE or AEW matches.

“So to answer your question, Josh, yeah, I would definitely consider getting into AEW, WWE, whatever it is,” Goldberg said on the From The Stands podcast (via Fightful). “At the time in 2005, I was absolutely thrilled and absolutely honored and humbled by the author by the interest from the WWE. I was absolutely thrilled. Their production is second-to-none still, and they had offered a three-year deal that was a solid three-year deal.”

Goldberg would then provide details on the past offer from WWE and how the UFC and Joe Rogan intervened.

“Joe Rogan teased me the week before I was going to make the decision. He kept going, ‘You’re not going to go do porn, are you?’ I go, ‘Joe, this is it. So Joe went up and he talked to Dana [White] and Lorenzo [Fertitta], and he basically said, ‘This is my guy. We’re great together. We love working together. Don’t let him do this.’ I didn’t put a gun to anybody’s head,” he continued. “I just said, ‘Hey, this is what they’ve offered me. I want to stay here. But I have a family,’ and they totally understood.

“I remember the call, Lorenzo and Dana called me from a hotel room in New York City… It was funny because Dana did the math of, ‘How many shows would you do on Monday Night Raw? You would do nearly 50 shows [yearly]’ So Dana did the math. He goes, ‘You know, in the big picture, Goldie, you’re only gonna get this much per show.’”

Currently, former Bellator and UFC commentator, Jimmy Smith is the play-by-play man for Monday Night Raw for WWE. So, it’s not out of the question that the promotion hires another MMA commentator, and Bellator’s Mauro Ranallo used to call NXT events as well.

WWE seems locked in on their current commentators, however, but perhaps Goldberg can get a deal with AEW. As of right now, Mike Goldberg is still without a job, but he was excellent in the UFC and Bellator and would no doubt add to any broadcast if he got the call to commentate wrestling matches.

Would you like to see Mike Goldberg call WWE or AEW events?