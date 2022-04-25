Mike Jackson Explains Talkativeness After UFC Vegas 52 Low Blow

Mike Jackson has opened up about why he was so gabby at UFC Vegas 52 during a time when most men would be muted in agonizing pain.

Mike Jackson has only had three fights in the UFC, yet it’s undeniable that he has had one of the more unique runs in the promotion. He made his professional MMA debut in the UFC six years ago when taking on a young Mickey Gall. After being submitted by Gall in short order, he would face pro wrestling superstar CM Punk over two years later at UFC 225.

During the build-up and aftermath of the fight, the MMA world became much more acquainted with Jackson.

MMA News

One of the biggest talking points following that contest was that UFC President Dana White declared that we’d seen the last of Jackson in the UFC after what he considered to be a lackluster and low-effort performance by Jackson against Punk, despite Jackson cruising to a unanimous-decision victory. That bout was later overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

As if his fight with Punk wasn’t enough of a “circus,” Jackson’s UFC Vegas 52 bout against Dean Barry might have been the wildest moment of his UFC tenure thus far.

During the fight, Barry committed multiple fouls on Jackson. While it was the egregious eye poke that ultimately resulted in a DQ victory for Jackson, it was the spin-kick low blow that perhaps had people talking the most — and none more than Jackson himself.

While writhing in pain on the canvas after the groin shot, Jackson could be heard audibly and loquaciously expressing how much pain he was in as if he was commentating on the aftermath of the groin strike as experienced first-hand by the victim. He even requested for a replay in true commentator fashion.

One of the actual color commentators on duty, Paul Felder, took notice of Jackson’s talkativeness, noting that it was abnormal for any fighter to talk that much after being hit in the groin.

When asked during his post-fight presser why he was so outspoken after the foul, Jackson shed some insight.

“Look, that’s just how I speak. I’m very articulate, but I love fuckin’ words, right?” Jackson said. “And again, in the APEX, you can really hear things. And coincidentally, when I went down and rolled this way, it was a big-ass screen there with me laying on the ground. I was like, “Oh, shit! Show the replay!’ Because I was just curious. Because sometimes a legal kick can feel illegal, right?

“But I was cognizant of everything. I was coherent. I was ready to go as far as mentally. But my body, I felt the burn. My balls was burning. They were burning hot for a little bit, you know? And again, this is a fight, man. And I don’t want to go out there with some burnin’ balls and then this dude throws another spinning back kick and crushes me in the face or something because I wasn’t prepared.”

Readers will be delighted to learn that Jackson has provided an update, assuring MMA fans that his “balls” are no longer hot.

My balls finally stopped hurting after 4 hours. Helluva spinning kick to the dick, Dean. #ShitsAndGiggles #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/q3sloYuS06 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 24, 2022

During the presser, Jackson stated that he will take it as it comes regarding if and when he competes in the UFC again. Jackson reportedly works as a photographer, videographer, and chronicler. And when he’s not training MMA, he also hobbies as a social influencer of sorts, including on his new Instagram handle, @shitsandgigglesbrand.

As for Dean Barry, his UFC debut obviously did not go as he had mapped out. He has since released a statement on Instagram addressing the UFC Vegas 52 fiasco and accused Jackson of “taking the easy way out” of a fight where he was getting ‘smoked.’

What did you make of Mike Jackson’s “commentary” after being hit in the groin during his UFC Vegas 52 bout against Dean Barry?