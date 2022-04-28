Mike Jackson Disappointed He Didn’t Bet on Himself at UFC Vegas 52

Mike Jackson is disappointed he didn’t bet some money on himself from his fight at UFC Vegas 52 this past weekend (Sat. April 23, 2022).

Jackson picked up the first victory of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career under the UFC banner when opponent Dean Barry was disqualified for eye gouging. Shortly after the contest, Jackson spoke to the media about his victory, expressing his regret for not betting on himself prior to the bout.

“I was supposed to bet on myself. I was going to but a G on myself. Damn. I think +900 was the end (betting) line? ‘Cause I think someone tagged me – some mother f*cking trolls, they be tagging me in that stupid sh*t. I think I was like +900 — I made somebody some life-changing money today. ‘Cause I had a bunch of people tell me ‘I’m putting a G, I’m putting 10Gs’ — I’m like, bro, why are y’all tweeting me? That’s too much pressure bro,” Jackson joked.

“But it was cool man. It sucks that the win came that way, but at the end of the day, I’m still a fighter. You want to get your hand raised from you finishing the fight as opposed to coming off a foul and things like that, right? It is what it is. Cause again, it’s a fight.”

Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk, UFC 225

Jackson made a name for himself in the MMA community after finding himself in the midst of the CM Punk sweepstakes back in 2016. “The Truth” took on Mickey Gall in 2016 to determine who would be the welterweight to welcome former WWE star CM Punk inside the Octagon. Ultimately, Jackson was defeated by Gall via first-round submission in just 45 seconds.

However, Jackson was given a second opportunity in the UFC two years later, serving as Punk’s second-ever opponent. Jackson and Punk went all three rounds with one another in June of 2018 at UFC 225, initially being ruled a decision win for Jackson. However, the result was later overturned to a No Contest due to a positive marijuana test on Jackson’s part.

Now, Jackson has a professional win under his belt, although it may not have come the way he envisioned it. It will be interesting to see who the UFC decides to pair him up with next should he get another shot at competing inside the Octagon.

Who do you think Mike Jackson should face next? Let us know in the comments below!