Mike Tyson Teases Jake Paul Fight To Potentially Break Buys Record

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is open to a fight with Jake Paul for a potential return to the ring.

Tyson made his return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition in 2020, with the fight ending up in a draw. The former heavyweight champion looked in great shape despite being in his ’50s and having not competed since his retirement fight against Kevin McBride in 2005.

Tyson shared a card with Paul during his fight against Jones Jr., as Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event. Tyson seemed intent on returning to fighting following the event, but nothing has been formally in the works or has materialized.

During a recent episode of his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson expressed his interest in a fight with Paul.

“Hell yeah [I’d do it], only to break the record,” Tyson said.

“Let’s do it Jakey, God wouldn’t that be cool? Jake Paul believe it or not is more profitable than the champs, this guy probably brings about 80 million people to the table.” (h/t New York Post)

The record that Tyson is referring to is the boxing pay-per-view record, which was set by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s 2015 fight that sold 4.6 million buys. Mayweather would defeat Pacquiao via decision.

Since Tyson’s last fight, Paul’s stock in boxing has skyrocketed after knockout wins over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He is targeting a return to the ring as soon as this summer.

Paul recently announced his “hit list” of potential opponents for his return, and Tyson wasn’t included. However, that doesn’t mean that a big money fight between the boxing legend and the YouTuber turned boxer can’t come to fruition.

