Mike Tyson Rep Releases Statement Following Plane Altercation

Mike Tyson’s spokesperson has come to his defense after footage emerged showing him allegedly punching a man on a plane.

Footage emerged appearing to show the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world throwing punches at a fellow airline passenger. Tyson’s spokesperson has now released a statement on the matter.

In a statement to ESPN, it was claimed Tyson was harassed by the passenger while onboard the plane and that the passenger even threw a water bottle at him.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” read the statement.

According to a source close to TMZ, the passenger involved was “extremely intoxicated.” The video that went viral online showed the passenger involved with visible cuts to his face.

This was after the passenger appeared to be hassling ‘Iron Mike’ trying to grab the attention of the boxing legend. Based on the available footage, Tyson soon lost his cool and the irate 55-year-old is accused of then punching the passenger. A witness even claims Tyson took selfies with the man involved before the situation unfolded.

Following the altercation, two passengers were detained while one passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to the police department. San Francisco police reported to TMZ that the person injured ‘provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation’.

The flight itself was departing from San Francisco for Florida, with Tyson apparently exiting the flight shortly after the incident took place.

Many have come out in defense of Tyson online after having seen the segments of the footage involving the passenger pestering the man once known as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet”.

If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass.



This generation thinks they can get away with anything. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 21, 2022

More details will emerge in the coming days with added context as to what else took place for the altercation to happen. MMA News will be here to provide you with more details on this developing story.

