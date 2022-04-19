Miles Johns, UFC Bantamweight, Suspended For 6 Months By NSAC

UFC bantamweight Miles Johns has been issued a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for a failed drug test ahead of his last fight.

The commission announced the news of Johns’ suspension on Tuesday, per MMA Fighting.

Johns last competed against John Castaneda on Feb. 5, losing via third-round submission. He tested positive for Adderall, which is a banned substance for all athletes unless given a therapeutic use exemption.

Johns didn’t disclose his use of Adderall with the commission ahead of his fight with Castaneda and thus was served a suspension. The penalty is retroactive to his Feb. 5 fight and is set to run out on Aug. 5 of this year.

Johns lost to Castaneda, so the result of the fight will remain unchanged. If Johns won the bout, the fight would’ve more than likely been changed to a no-contest.

Before falling to Castaneda, Johns earned back-to-back wins over Anderson dos Santos and Kevin Natividad. This after suffering a brutal knockout loss via flying knee to Mario Bautista at UFC 247.

Johns becomes the latest UFC fighter to get popped for Adderall use following former interim title challenger Kevin Lee‘s suspension last year. Lee was also served a six-month suspension and was ultimately let go by the UFC.

Johns has yet to speak publicly on the suspension and it’s unclear if he’ll appeal it.

What is your reaction to Miles Johns’ suspension?