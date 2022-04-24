Watch: Jaimison Cisterna Knocks Out Opponent In Under 10 Seconds

Middleweight MMA fighter Jaimison Cisterna had a quick night at the office after knocking out his opponent in under 10 seconds.

Cisterna took on Asael Luis Silva at Costa Combat 38. He was looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Joao Vitor Dantas at Costa Combat 32 via first-round TKO.

Not only did Cisterna rebound with a win, but he also made it look easy against Silva and started his barrage as soon as the first round began.

Check out Cisterna’s blitz of Silva off of leg kick counters below.

Jaimison Cisterna finishes Asael Luis Silva in less than 10 seconds at Costa Combat 38 pic.twitter.com/SvXqPjpx4C — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2022

Before his win over Silva, Cisterna earned a win over Isaque Almeida in his professional debut at the Sao Paulo Regional before a loss to Junith Luan at ECC 20.

After Cisterna’s win, Costa Combat 38 featured a vacant flyweight title matchup between Bartira Rodrigues and Bianca Silva.

