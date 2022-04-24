Sunday, April 24, 2022
Watch: Jaimison Cisterna Knocks Out Opponent In Under 10 Seconds

By Curtis Calhoun
Jaimison Cisterna
Costa Combat 38

Middleweight MMA fighter Jaimison Cisterna had a quick night at the office after knocking out his opponent in under 10 seconds.

Cisterna took on Asael Luis Silva at Costa Combat 38. He was looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Joao Vitor Dantas at Costa Combat 32 via first-round TKO.

Not only did Cisterna rebound with a win, but he also made it look easy against Silva and started his barrage as soon as the first round began.

Check out Cisterna’s blitz of Silva off of leg kick counters below.

Before his win over Silva, Cisterna earned a win over Isaque Almeida in his professional debut at the Sao Paulo Regional before a loss to Junith Luan at ECC 20.

After Cisterna’s win, Costa Combat 38 featured a vacant flyweight title matchup between Bartira Rodrigues and Bianca Silva.

What are your thoughts on Jaimison Cisterna’s knockout?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
