Ex-MMA Fighter Gets A Lighter Sentence For Sexual Assault Conviction

The Connecticut State Supreme court reversed a 30-year sentence given to Manuel Y. Torres in 2016 on multiples counts of sexual assault.

Torres, 43, was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child and was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison.

But four years later in 2020, the Supreme Court decided to reverse the conviction due to the judge, James M. Bentivegna, not allowing the jury access to certain evidence.

According to the Supreme Court, there were two text messages sent from the victim that could have altered the results of the case. The texts in question claim the victim was upset with Torres for refusing to buy her a car.

After the decree was made, Torres entered a plea bargain and got his sentence reduced. It decreased to nine years, with five already being served from 2016 to 2021, and 20 years of parole thereafter.

Manuel Torres mugshot, Photo Credit: Department of Corrections

In late April of last year, he was released on $299,000 bail, which was reduced from $700,000 after the supreme court’s decision to lighten the sentence in 2020. However, he still has a few more years to serve in prison before he is eligible for parole.

The victim accuses Torres of molesting her from age 8 or 9 until she turned 15. It is clear from her written statement she disagrees with the court’s decision.

“Predators like you should not be given a second chance,” the victim told Torres.

Torres was also given time to speak at his sentencing:

“I respect the court, and I respect the actions that have to be taken. I just wish this would have went in a different direction. I just hope everybody can move forward and better themselves.” (via Journal Inquirer)

Manuel Torres fought out of Bridgeport, Connecticut under the name Manny Torres.

Manny Torres

He was a featherweight and has a professional MMA record of 2 wins and 5 losses. His last fight ended in defeat at Cage Titans 24 in 2015.

What is your reaction to the Supreme Court reducing Manuel Torres’s prison sentence?