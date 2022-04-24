Watch: MMA Fighter Makes Opponent Collapse With Vicious Uppercut

Lightweight fighter Sergio Martinez landed a clean right uppercut that had Jered Corman unconscious before he fell to the canvas.

Just a few minutes into the first round of their B2 Fighting Series 157 matchup, Martinez and Corman met in the center of the cage and traded big punches. But, Martinez would get the better of the exchanges and land one of the cleanest uppercut knockouts you’ll ever see.

Watch Martinez’s final blow against Corman below.

Sergio Martinez KO2 Jered Corman



B2 Fighting Series 157 pic.twitter.com/PrFXbjdHQw — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) April 23, 2022

Martinez was making his amateur MMA debut while Corman was making his second amateur appearance in B2. Corman lost in his debut via a split decision against Tyler Mangicaro at B2 Fighting Series 142 last December.

Martinez also likely had plenty of friends and family in attendance in Lexington, KY as he trains in nearby Bowling Green.

In the main event, Jeremy Pender advanced to the B2 Flyweight Grand Prix semifinals with a unanimous decision win over Ben Pierre-Saint.

Is Sergio Martinez’s knockout one of the best KO’s you’ve witnessed this year?