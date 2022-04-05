MMA Fighters Make Dramatic Citizen’s Arrest After Alleged Car Break-In

A group of Perth MMA fighters made a citizen’s arrest after stopping an alleged car break-in.

According to Today, an accused thief allegedly broke into a car outside the MMA gym and took off with goods belonging to one of the members inside. The thief then used the debit card at a shop near the gym when a fighter got an alert on his phone and the fighters jumped in a car to stop the man.

“It was very unfortunate for him and bad timing,” Romel Luistro, one of the fighters, told Today.

Luistro says he and about 15 others went to the shop and got a description of the man. They then were able to locate him nearly 20 minutes later.

“He was having a great day until we showed up – he had all his shopping on him, he had flip flops when he left the gym, but when we stopped him, he had brand new shoes he had just bought.”

After locating the alleged thief, the fighters took him down and held him there until the police arrived on the scene.

“He was threatening us saying he was going to beat us up, but there were 15 of us,” Romel said. “He was trying to run for his life, but we just said: ‘Look mate, you’ve done the wrong thing, just wait here.”

Romel says MMA training was a key in stopping the thief as they were able to detain the man without hurting him.

“This is our sport, we enjoy it, and it has its benefits for real life as well,” he said. “In a situation like this it came in really handy without hurting him.”

According to reports, the man will remain in custody until his next court date which has not been set yet.

This is also not the first time MMA fighters have stopped thieves as Kevin Holland was able to detain two men in two different instances. Derrick Lewis also stopped a man from stealing into his car.

What do you make of this story involving MMA fighters stopping the thief?