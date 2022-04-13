Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Watch: MMA Referee Wiekus Swart Gets Blasted In Punching Crossfire

By Curtis Calhoun
Wiekus Swart
Extreme Fighting Championship

MMA referee Wiekus Swart got more than he bargained for while officiating a recent Extreme Fighting Championships bout.

Welterweights Ziko Magengele and Martin von Staden were going toe-to-toe at EFC 93 when the two of them through a flurry of punches. As Swart attempted to stop the action as the first round came to a close, he was hit by a punch from Magengele.

Watch Swart get hit while attempting to stop the action below.

Swart was immediately replaced and there’s no word yet on the referee’s condition following the incident.

As for Magengele, he would go on to earn the promotion’s vacant welterweight title with a knockout in Round 3. He is undefeated in his professional career with a record of 4-0.

What’s your reaction to this clip of referee Wiekus Swart?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
