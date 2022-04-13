Watch: MMA Referee Wiekus Swart Gets Blasted In Punching Crossfire

MMA referee Wiekus Swart got more than he bargained for while officiating a recent Extreme Fighting Championships bout.

Welterweights Ziko Magengele and Martin von Staden were going toe-to-toe at EFC 93 when the two of them through a flurry of punches. As Swart attempted to stop the action as the first round came to a close, he was hit by a punch from Magengele.

Watch Swart get hit while attempting to stop the action below.

Oh shit. Referee Wiekus Swart got caught in the crossfire earlier between Johan van Staden and Ziko Magengele. Had to leave the fight and was replaced. #EFC93 pic.twitter.com/5s6Bb99QE4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 9, 2022

Swart was immediately replaced and there’s no word yet on the referee’s condition following the incident.

As for Magengele, he would go on to earn the promotion’s vacant welterweight title with a knockout in Round 3. He is undefeated in his professional career with a record of 4-0.

