MMA Twitter Reacts to Tyson Fury’s Big KO Win

Earlier today (Sat. April 23, 2022) WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury showed everyone once again why he’s the best heavyweight boxer in the world right now.

Fury took on interim WBC heavyweight champ Dillian Whyte from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After a slow start to the bout, Fury was able to pick up the win with a sixth-round knockout off of a beautiful uppercut. With the win, Fury has teased that it could very well be the final bout of his boxing career, however, no official decision has been made when it comes to his future just yet.

He has expressed interest in a potential exhibition bout with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, but it remains to be seen if UFC President Dana White would even entertain such an idea.

Of course, he could always return to WWE for a big payday. With that being said, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world has offered their reaction to Tyson Fury and his big KO win in Wembley over on Twitter.

Check out what some of the biggest names in MMA had to say about the result below:

Tyson fury is the man — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 23, 2022

Great performance by fury #furyvswhyte — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) April 23, 2022

In 4oz gloves that uppercut from Fury would have resembled Ngannou’s uppercut against Ubereem 😳

Fury is a GOAT — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) April 23, 2022

Just an uppercut from hell by Tyson Fury.#FuryWhyte — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 23, 2022

Whyte just got absolutely blasted with an uppercut. Fury wins. What a finish. #FuryWhyte — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) April 23, 2022

You can’t find a better uppercut in a video game.



And the “bitch get off me” shove was the chef’s kiss.



https://t.co/BzdK8eSnfV — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 23, 2022

A right-handed uppercut on the button, and @Tyson_Fury presses Whyte backward as his crash was beginning… Whyte was downed with both hands laid back, and was too unsteady upon rise to continue. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) April 23, 2022

If that’s the end of Fury’s career, quite a way to go out with that huge KO #FuryWhyte — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 23, 2022

Wow! What an uppercut! Return of the King @Tyson_Fury @ESPNRingside — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) April 23, 2022

What an uppercut! The Gypsy King doesn't mess around. Light work! 👑 #FuryWhyte — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 23, 2022

One-hitter quitter from Fury. Uppercut sends Whyte limp to the canvas. Whyte tries to recover and can’t.



Tyson Fury is so much better than these heavyweights. Truly the king. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 23, 2022

What did you think of Tyson Fury’s victory over Dylan Whyte?