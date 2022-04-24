MMA Twitter Reacts to Tyson Fury’s Big KO Win

Earlier today (Sat. April 23, 2022) WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury showed everyone once again why he’s the best heavyweight boxer in the world right now.
Fury took on interim WBC heavyweight champ Dillian Whyte from Wembley Stadium in London, England.
After a slow start to the bout, Fury was able to pick up the win with a sixth-round knockout off of a beautiful uppercut. With the win, Fury has teased that it could very well be the final bout of his boxing career, however, no official decision has been made when it comes to his future just yet.
He has expressed interest in a potential exhibition bout with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, but it remains to be seen if UFC President Dana White would even entertain such an idea.
Of course, he could always return to WWE for a big payday. With that being said, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world has offered their reaction to Tyson Fury and his big KO win in Wembley over on Twitter.
Check out what some of the biggest names in MMA had to say about the result below:
