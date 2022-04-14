Mokaev Accuses Dvorak Of Ducking Him After DM Snub

When Muhammad Mokaev said he wanted to rise the ranks quick in order to break Jon Jones’ record as the youngest-ever UFC champion, he really meant it…

Mokaev may be just one fight into his career inside the Octagon, but that hasn’t stopped him shooting high when it comes to the opponent for his sophomore appearance on MMA’s biggest stage.

In recent days, the British-Dagestani has dedicated himself to an opponent search. As well as calling out the #2-ranked Kai Kara-France, who many believe should be next in line for a shot at Deiveson Figueiredo’s gold, Mokaev set his sights on a foe at the opposite end of the top 10.

Sharing an image of himself alongside #10-ranked flyweight David Dvorak, Mokaev called the Czech fighter out for a bout this summer. He also tagged the 29-year-old in a similar post on his Instagram Stories.

Not keen to give up after no response, Mokaev messaged his fellow 125lber asking him to “sign the contract.” When Dvorak read the message and didn’t respond, “The Punisher” took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the ignored messages and to question Dvorak’s ranking.

When you see and don’t answer 🙃

Is he really top 10? Or just number pic.twitter.com/0oAvkm3deM — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) April 11, 2022

“When you see and don’t answer Is he really top 10? Or just number”

Mokaev & Dvorak Had Differing Fortunes In March

At UFC Columbus on March 26, Dvorak made his fourth UFC appearance. In his three prior outings, he’d emerged victorious against Bruno Gustavo da Silva, Jordan Espinosa, and Juancamilo Ronderos, wins which extended his MMA record to 20-3 and his active win streak to 16.

Unfortunately for the Czech 29-year-old, a lackluster performance inside the Nationwide Arena saw Matheus Nicolau become the first to defeat him since 2012. With his rise stalled, he’ll likely have to fight down the rankings in his next bout in an effort to rebound.

Mokaev, meanwhile, left the Octagon a week prior a lot happier. The unbeaten youngster signed for the UFC last November after success as a high-level wrestler and amateur MMA fighter.

His much-anticipated debut came in front of a home crowd in the UK, where he moved to at the age of 12. At UFC London on March 19, “The Punisher” shared the cage with Cody Durden. While his first outing lasted just 58 seconds, it wasn’t short of action.

The 21-year-old floored his American foe with a brutal flying knee, before finishing the fight with a guillotine choke.

With gold on his mind, it’s unsurprising to see Mokaev targeting a high-ranked opponent for his second fight in the UFC. We’ll see if he gets his wish in the coming weeks and months.

Would you like to see Muhammad Mokaev tested against top-10 flyweight David Dvorak next?