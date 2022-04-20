Mounir Lazzez Gives Props To Wanted Irish Crime Boss After UFC Win

Following his dominant victory against Ange Loosa at UFC Vegas 51, Mournir Lazzez thanked Daniel Kinahan, an alleged Irish gang boss and boxing promoter.

Lazzez was successful in his return to the Octagon after his round one TKO loss to Warlley Alves back in January 2021. The “Sniper” put on a stellar performance against Loosa on Saturday’s event, however, his victory may be overshadowed by his post-fight interview comments.

Mounir Lazzez and Ange Loosa, via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Immediately after his initial Octagon interview, Lazezz pulled the microphone away from Daniel Cormier to shout out some people.

“I would love to thank my coaches and my brother Daniel Kinahan,” Lazzez said in a post-fight interview on the ESPN broadcast. “Without him, I would never be the man who I am today and my career at this point. Thanks a lot.”

There is an enormous amount of controversy circling Daniel Kinahan, who outside of being the founder of boxing management company MTK Global is a wanted criminal with serious allegations against him.

The High Court of Ireland has classified Kinahan as a major influence in organized crime on a global scale.

The Irishman is accused of involvement in drug trafficking, money laundering, and an alleged gang war in Dublin and Spain that has taken 18 lives. In addition, Kinahan allegedly ran one of the largest cartels in the world.

Kinahan was sanctioned along with his father and brother, and others, by the US Treasury earlier in the month. Officials announced they are offering a $5million reward for information that will lead to their arrests.

According to Lazzez, he was completely unaware of the allegations against the Kinahan, who also managed Boxing champion, Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury(left) and Daniel Kinahan(right), via The Guardian

“I think I’m here to entertain people,” Lazzez said. “I give the credit to whoever deserves credit. I’m not involved on stuff. I don’t know about it and I will investigate how it is.” (h/t New York Post)

The Tunisian fighter also claims to meet with Kinahan for advice and considers him a friend. His praises for the wanted ganglord could bring some unwanted attention to himself and the UFC.

What is your reaction To Mounir Lazzez praising Daniel Kinahan in his post-fight interview?