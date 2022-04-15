Muhammad: Poirier & Adesanya Callouts Prove Covington Isn’t Hungry

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad thinks Colby Covington‘s priorities aren’t straight when it comes to his recent callouts.

Muhammad will face rising contender Vicente Luque in a UFC Fight Night headliner on April 16. He has been on a roll as of late with wins over the likes of former title challengers Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia.

Following Covington’s infamous Brazil rant following his win over Demian Maia, Muhammad promised to put Covington in the ICU for his comments. Covington most recently defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and is seeking a third go-around with Kamaru Usman.

During a recent interview with YouTuber AbzTalks, Muhammad explained why a fight with Covington would make a lot of sense with a win.

“I think the build-up to that one would be huge, just with the talking back-and-forth,” Muhammad said. “But Colby is one of those guys that’s gonna sit on the sidelines and think that he’s a money fight—wait for the easier road back to the title. Like, alright, you fought Masvidal coming off two losses, and he came off a big knockout. It’s not like you sat there and beat somebody coming off a win or a win streak. Then you go back even before that, who’d you beat? Woodley, another guy off a losing streak. Who have you beaten that makes me think you need another chance at a title shot?

“Cause you had two close matches with Usman? Give somebody else the Usman match. I think I’ll beat Usman… (Covington vs. Usman 3) doesn’t really make sense to me cause he hasn’t beaten anyone else that’s been in the rankings like that,” Muhammad continued. “Beat a guy like Gilbert Burns, beat a guy like Khamzat, beat a guy like me… He’s sitting their calling out Dustin Poirier, a ’55er; calling out Nate Diaz; sitting there calling out Israel Adesanya, trying to go straight up to the title shot. Like, those things tell me that he ain’t really that hungry.”

Covington called out another former American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier, following his win over Masvidal. He’s also hinted at potentially moving up to middleweight to challenge Israel Adesanya for the belt, but Muhammad seems to be a willing opponent if he intends to continue at welterweight.

Muhammad has a massive opportunity to earn another signature win en route to a potential title shot. If he can get past Luque this weekend, a fight with Covington could ensure his path to fighting for the belt.

