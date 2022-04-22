Muhammad Mokaev To Face LFA Champ Johnson At July 23 UFC Event

A UFC flyweight matchup between rising contender Muhammad Mokaev and LFA champion Charles Johnson is set for July 23.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the booking.

Mokaev is fresh off his UFC debut win over Cody Durden at UFC London last month. He is undefeated in his career and signed with the UFC following four wins in Brave CF.

At 21 years old, Mokaev is aiming toward potentially becoming the UFC’s youngest world champion in the future. A win over Johnson could propel Mokaev into the UFC flyweight rankings.

Before the win over Durden, Mokaev earned finishes over Jamie Kelly and Blaine O’Driscoll in Brave.

Johnson will finally get his chance on MMA’s biggest stage following an impressive run in LFA. He won the interim LFA flyweight title over Yuma Horiuchi at LFA 110 before picking up victories over Carlos Mota and Joao Camilo.

Johnson also fought against current UFC contender Brandon Royval at LFA 48, losing a unanimous decision. He has also fought in the boxing ring, earning his first win at Thailand FC 4 over Falan Phongsiri.

The winner between Mokaev and Johnson could emerge as a factor in the flyweight title picture in 2022 and beyond. UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo is expected to defend his belt against Brandon Moreno for a fourth matchup later this year.

What is your early prediction for Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson?