Nate Diaz & Poirier Continue Trash Talk After UFC Moves On From Bout

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are at it again on social media despite UFC President Dana White appearing to move on from a potential bout.

Diaz and Poirier have been on each other’s nerves for months amidst talks of a fight between the two UFC fan favorites. However, hopes of a bout have dwindled in recent days after White hinted at moving past the idea of a fight during his UFC 273 post-fight press conference.

Diaz hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Meanwhile, Poirier has hinted at a return to fighting later this year after a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

The latest banter started when Poirier sent Diaz a less-than-flattering birthday message on Twitter.

Get a deal done and get that ass whipped for your birthday — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 16, 2022

“Get a deal done and get that ass whipped for your birthday,” Poirier tweeted.

Diaz and Poirier have accused the other of being the reason for the fight not coming to fruition. Diaz has one fight left on his UFC deal, despite recently hinting at wanting his release.

In a fiery reply, Diaz mocked Poirier’s grappling skills in light of his submission loss to Oliveira.

Bruh no one likes you and u suck someone need a to put a purple belt on you thanks for da bday wishes tho 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 16, 2022

“Bruh no one likes you and u suck someone [needs to] put a purple belt on you thanks for da bday wishes tho,” Diaz replied.

Diaz has a third-degree black belt under the famed Cesar Gracie in California. He last showcased his elite grappling skills in a submission win over Conor McGregor in a short-notice fight at UFC 196.

Poirier has previously hinted at a move to welterweight after his second lightweight title defeat. Just days after the loss to Oliveira, Poirier pointed to Diaz as the one opponent he would get excited about preparing for.

While it’s unclear if the Diaz vs. Poirier grudge match will happen anytime soon, it’s clear that the bad blood is continuing to boil between the two sides.

Do you think we’ll see Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz in 2022?