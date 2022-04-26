Nate Diaz Says He Wants To Fight Everybody—Except For Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has again expressed disinterest in a potential trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

The last time Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor faced one another was five years ago at UFC 202. Since that bonafide classic, the two have never let up on continuing fighting on social media. It seems only a matter of time until the neverending Twitter spats between these rivals culminate in a trilogy fight. Or is it?

Conor McGregor has stated that a trilogy fight with Diaz is sure to happen at some point. Diaz, however, isn’t so sure. In fact, amidst his ongoing issues with the UFC, the frustrated Stockton native claims he has been trying to fight just about everybody that is not named “Conor McGregor.”

@ufc I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up 😡👊🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

If Not McGregor, Then Who?

Diaz’s tone in Monday’s tweet is not new. Last December, Diaz also brushed off the idea of fighting McGregor unless he healed up and won up.

I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then

Can I get on January card @ufc

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

McGregor and Diaz are still deadlocked at 1-1, with Diaz surprising the world but not himself with his submission victory over McGregor at UFC 196 and then McGregor edging out a decision over Diaz at UFC 202.

To Diaz’s point, McGregor has lost three of his last four fights. However, it does bear mentioning that Diaz has also lost three of his last four fights as well.

Diaz had been trying to land a fight against Dustin Poirier, and Poirier was joining him in those lobbying efforts. Now that UFC President Dana White has all but closed the door on that fight happening, Diaz seems more flexible than before as long as the bad boy isn’t asked to bend in The Notorious’ direction.

Nate Diaz has one fight remaining on his contract but there continues to be no word on when he’ll fight again or against whom. One factoid that appears to be confirmed, however, is that Diaz is more tired of waiting for those answers than any soldiers in his expansive army.

Whom do you think Nate Diaz should fight next?