Nate Diaz Blasts “Sorry Ass” UFC After Diaz Brothers NFT Launch

It’s safe to say things may be getting worse between UFC star Nate Diaz and his relationship with the UFC brass.

Diaz is still without a UFC opponent for his planned return to the Octagon this year. He has gone back-and-forth on social media with Dustin Poirier, but UFC President Dana White appeared to insinuate that the UFC is moving on from that possible matchup.

Despite being without a fight, Nate and his brother Nick are back in the headlines after the UFC announced the release of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) featuring the Stockton bad boys. However, Nate isn’t a fan of the idea of the UFC putting out NFTs under his and his brother’s names.

In a recent tweet, Diaz gave his less-than-flattering review of the UFC’s latest NFTs.

It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/I3yPB9uJT9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 20, 2022

“It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC,” Diaz tweeted. “Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit.”

It would appear Diaz is referring to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s 2015 suspension of Nick Diaz after he tested positive for marijuana metabolites. Nick Diaz was suspended for five years with a fine of $165,000. After an appeal, the suspension was reduced to 18 months and the fine cut to $100,000.

Nate Diaz violated a USADA rule when he vaped CBD at the UFC 202 post-fight press conference, but he was not sanctioned for the violation and there is no public record of the UFC fining him.

Diaz asked for his release from the UFC last month amidst the growing uncertainty of his Octagon return. He last competed against Leon Edwards at UFC 263, losing via a unanimous decision despite a late-round burst.

While Diaz has had his fair share of success in the cage, including his UFC 196 win over Conor McGregor, he has had a tense relationship with White and the UFC over the years. This has included a 2013 suspension for using a homophobic slur on Twitter and a series of gripes with the promotion regarding his contract.

It’s unclear if/when Diaz will return to the UFC, but it’s clear things continue to get colder between the two sides.

What is your reaction to Nate Diaz’s latest comments?