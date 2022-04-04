Neil Magny Explains His Pick For The Best Welterweight Ever

UFC welterweight Neil Magny believes Georges St-Pierre stands above the rest when it comes to the greatest UFC welterweight discussion.

St-Pierre was named to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020 following an incredible run in the Octagon. He broke numerous UFC records and also left MMA as a two-weight world champion, with his last fight coming against Michael Bisping for the middleweight title at UFC 217.

During an exclusive interview with MMANews’ James Lynch, Magny alluded to St-Pierre’s strength of schedule inside the Octagon as a major reason why he’s the greatest of all time.

“If I’m giving my non-biased opinion, it would have to be Georges St-Pierre,” Magny said. “The guys that he’s beaten, the reign that he’s had. Being able to come back and beat every person that’s beaten him. To come back after 2, or 3 years off and fight for the middleweight title. I’d have to say that Georges St-Pierre is the best welterweight all-time for the UFC.”

St-Pierre’s first attempt at a UFC title didn’t go according to plan as he lost to Matt Hughes at UFC 50. He would go on to win his next six fights before earning a gruesome head kick knockout over Hughes in their rematch at UFC 65.

Following a stunning loss to Matt Serra at UFC 69, he would go on another win streak and eventually get revenge against Serra at UFC 83. He would also pick up wins over BJ Penn, Josh Koscheck, and Carlos Condit during his second reign as the welterweight king.

St-Pierre retired following a razor-close win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. He would go on to return four years later against Bisping before once again calling it quits in finality.

St-Pierre hasn’t ruled out a return for a charity or novelty fight and has also expressed interest in boxing. He was allegedly close to boxing Oscar De La Hoya before UFC President Dana White stymied the negotiations.

Magny, a veteran of the UFC welterweight division, has won five of his last six and is looking to continue to move up the 170-pound rankings.

Do you agree that Georges St-Pierre is the best welterweight of all time?