Update: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Now In The Works

[UPDATE]

MMA reporter Mike Bohn has revealed that a bout between Neil Magny and Shavkat Rakhmonov is now in the works. MMA News will keep you updated on the date and details.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) vs. @NeilMagny is in the works. Big test for Rakhmonov.



Check out my full interview with @DannyRube talking Petr Yan, Rafael Fiziev, Arman Tsarukyan and more! https://t.co/CiQG5wyHpNpic.twitter.com/Gz0indLvEP — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 7, 2022

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED APRIL 3, 2022, 4:00 PM]

Neil Magny isn’t afraid to take on any surging welterweight prospects, it seems.

Famous for his ready-to-fight attitude, the 34-year-old was the only man who wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev during the Swede’s rise to fame in 2021. Now, Magny is willing to afford rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov the same treatment.

Like Chimaev, Rakhmonov has been on a tear since entering the UFC, and as such, few welterweights, if any, are willing to risk taking him on.

The 27-year-old has earned three finishes in as many fights, having most recently knocked out Carlston Harris with a spectacular spinning hook kick. Rakhmonov remains undefeated in 15 professional fights, with many touting him as a future welterweight champion.

Shavkat Rakhmonov earned his third sucessive UFC win by defeating Carlston Harris via spinning hook kick and punches in February this year (PHOTO: MMA MANIA).

Neil Magny Says He’s Ready To Fight Shavkat Rakhmonov

Following his victory over Harris in February, Rakhmonov was determined to set up a fight with a top-ten opponent and wasted no time calling out Magny, who initially seemed lukewarm to the idea of facing the Kazakhstani. But the #9-ranked welterweight has since had a change of heart, tweeting his desire to grant Rahmonov’s wish and meet him in the Octagon.

Somebody said fight? 😁 y'all know my MO, sign me up https://t.co/ADGoZ2zHLS — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) April 1, 2022

“Somebody said fight? Y’all know my MO, sign me up,” tweeted Magny.

The highly experienced Magny, who is 21-5 in the UFC since making his debut way back in 2013, would no doubt pose a stern challenge for Rakhmonov. “The Haitian Sensation” is currently riding a two-fight win streak, having most recently defeated Max Griffin via split decision in March and Geoff Neal via unanimous decision in May last year.

If anyone is to step up to the challenge, however, it’s certainly Rakhmonov, who brings with him a highly-credentialed MMA résumé. The 27-year-old, who made his professional MMA debut as a 19-year-old in 2014, is a former M1 welterweight champion and has finished all of his 15 career opponents.

What do you think? Can Neil Magny end Shavkat Rakhmonov’s unbeaten run in the UFC?