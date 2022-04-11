Ngannou: Burns/Chimaev War Showed “How Great” Usman Is

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has suggested the stock of fellow African champion Kamaru Usman rose after the fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.

On the main card of this past weekend’s UFC 273 pay-per-view, one blockbuster bout, dubbed the “people’s main event” by many, did exactly what it threatened to do – overshadow two title fights at the top of the billing.

Fast-rising star Chimaev was given his toughest test to date against former title challenger Burns. In a back-and-forth war, both men landed hard blows and drew blood. After three grueling rounds, “Borz” was declared the victor via unanimous decision.

Heading into the contest, Chimaev was 4-0 in the Octagon and ranked #11. Having defeated the #2 contender and proven his ability to fight the distance, the Chechen-born Swede’s quick ascension to stardom certainly hasn’t slowed.

As well as a host of fans, media, and fighters on social media, the pair of welterweight elites received heavy praise from one of the UFC’s top champions, Ngannou. Taking to Twitter, “The Predator” lauded the efforts of Burns and Chimaev, branding both as “warriors.”

The heavyweight champ also suggested that Burns, who entered the fight as a considerable underdog, should get more respect following his gutsy performance in Florida.

“Great War between 2 warriors! Congrats to both fighters Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now. #UFC273,” wrote Ngannou.

But while he shone a light on the incredible performances of his two UFC peers, Ngannou also took the opportunity to detail what the fight meant for the stock of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Ngannou Reveals Main Takeaway From Burns/Chimaev

In another tweet, Ngannou brought up Usman’s UFC 258 victory over Burns last February. After being rocked in the first round, perhaps more than he ever has been, “The Nigerian Nightmare” recovered in the second to secure a TKO finish.

Having seen Burns battle through adversity and recover from a knockdown against Chimaev, who’d barely been hit and looked unstoppable until UFC 273, Ngannou suggested the fight showed just how good the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC really is.

This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you'll know.#UFC273 #P4P 🤴 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

“This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg (Kamaru Usman). If you watched his fight against Gilbert you’ll know. #UFC273 #P4P”

Ngannou and Usman are close friends, and often corner each other for their Octagon outings. Most recently, the 170-pound king was in attendance to support the Cameroonian’s unification showdown with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou? Did Gilbert Burns’ fight with Khamzat Chimaev prove how good Kamaru Usman is?