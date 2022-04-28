Ngannou Reveals The Payout Percent He Expects For Potential Fury Bout

If a potential boxing bout between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing heavyweight king Tyson Fury goes down, Ngannou wants a 50-50 split of the revenue.

“The Predator” joined Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour this week to discuss the potential contest. During the interview, Ngannou was asked how much of a split he’s looking to get against Fury. The African champion said he wants a 50-50 split for a potential fight against “The Gypsy King.”

For context, Fury’s last opponent inside the ring, Dillian Whyte, received a $7 million payout for his knockout loss this past weekend. That split was not 50-50, and Whyte is a championship-caliber heavyweight boxer. Should a potential fight between Fury and Ngannou come together, it will be interesting to see what terms the promotions agree to.

A bout between Ngannou and Fury has been teased by both sides for nearly a year now. Ngannou has established himself as one of the most feared power punchers in UFC heavyweight history. He currently finds himself on a six-fight win streak and comes off of a successful first UFC heavyweight title defense over Ciryl Gane.

Action Images via Reuters

Across the pond, Fury just wrapped up what was likely the last fight of his professional boxing career. Fury finished Whyte in the sixth round of their clash at Wembley Stadium in the UK, improving his undefeated record to 32-0-1. After the fight, Fury hinted his professional boxing days could be done, but he’s more than happy to participate in big-name exhibition bouts.

The Englishman specifically named Ngannou as a desired opponent for such a contest. UFC President Dana White has been reluctant to book his champions in cross-promotion boxing bouts since Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in their own mega-fight inside the boxing ring back in 2017.

But that hasn’t stopped the likes of Ngannou and UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman from campaigning to get in on the fun.

Do you think the fight between Fury and Ngannou will ultimately come together? And does Ngannou deserve a 50-50 split of the revenue? Sound off in the comments!