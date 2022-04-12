Nick Diaz Set To Make UFC Return Later In 2022, Per His Coach

Nick Diaz could be on his way back to the UFC Octagon in 2022.

Diaz returned to the UFC after a lengthy hiatus at UFC 266, facing off against Robbie Lawler and losing via TKO (retirement) in the third round. He hadn’t fought in the Octagon since losing to Anderson Silva at UFC 183, a fight which was later overturned to a no contest.

Diaz was non-committal when asked about a return to the cage in his UFC 266 post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan. However, it sounds like Diaz could be on his way back to competing later this year.

Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie teased the Stockton star‘s return to the UFC in an Instagram post.

“Look for [Nick Diaz] to fight by the end of the year,” Gracie wrote on Instagram.

UFC President Dana White is on record as saying that he feels that Diaz shouldn’t compete in the Octagon again after his last performance. Not because of how he looked against Lawler, but because he believes Diaz may be fighting for the wrong reasons.

It’s unclear if Diaz wants to return at middleweight or at welterweight. He was supposed to fight Lawler at 170 pounds before the bout was moved to 185 pounds during fight week.

If Diaz is serious about returning to the UFC, there should be plenty of potential opponents to face him. Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal are a few names to watch if Diaz returns to the Octagon.

Who do you want Nick Diaz to fight next?