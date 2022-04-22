Oleksandr Usyk Stripped Of Crimean Honors For Protecting Ukraine

Undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been stripped of his Crimean honors for fighting with Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

For his outstanding achievements in sports and duty to his country, Usyk was labeled an “Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of the ARC”. But now that Usyk has made his stance in the war clear, he no longer owns that title.

Oleksandr Usyk, via Instagram

Crimean Parliament chairman Vladimir Konstantinov made the decision to do so, deeming Usyk unworthy of the honorary title.

But Usyk is not the only one to come under fire for his stance on the European war.

Former Ukraine Presidents Leonid Kravchuk and Leonid Kuchma were also deprived of their Crimean state awards, as was Ukrainian singer and TV host Zlata Ognevich, who was given an honor for her music career.

Konstantinov informed the RIA:

“These are [people] who arranged and welcomed the water and energy blockade of Crimea, who question the fairness and legitimacy of our return to Russia, who stained themselves with Russophobia. Such people are not worthy of a good memory.” (h/t Mirror)

Crimea has been a part of the Russian Federation since 2014. Certain parts of the region were controlled by Ukraine until February 2022 when Vladimir Putin began his attacks on the country.

Usyk has remained in Ukraine training for his world title defense rematch against fellow boxing champion Anthony Joshua. But like other Ukrainian fighters such as Vasyl Lomachenko and Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov, Usyk now fights for a different cause.

Oleksandr Usyk holding the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO belts, via Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The WBC title holder is currently undefeated in boxing. He has made it clear that he will remain in Ukraine to defend his home and people.

What are your thoughts on Oleksandr Usyk being stripped of his Crimean honors for fighting against the Russian military?