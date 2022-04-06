Sean O’Malley Won’t Corner Yan At UFC 273 Despite Previous Interest

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley won’t be in interim champion Petr Yan‘s corner this weekend at UFC 273.

Members of Yan’s corner are unable to attend UFC 273 due to alleged visa issues. Yan will face Aljamain Sterling as the co-headliner and O’Malley volunteered to corner Yan if needed.

But after Yan appeared to agree to have O’Malley and former champion Henry Cejudo in his corner, O’Malley has confirmed that he won’t be there to help Yan this weekend.

“Yeah, I’m not going to corner that f**cking dude,” O’Malley said in a recent podcast appearance. “I don’t care if he wins, I do like Petr though, he’s a funny little dude in person. [laughs] I just want to f**cking square up with him, y’know. Maybe, I don’t know.” (h/t BJ Penn)

Earlier this week, Cejudo confirmed that he wouldn’t be in Yan’s corner along with O’Malley.

O’Malley is expected to return later this year after three-straight wins in 2021. He most recently defeated Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 and has called for a fight with Adrian Yanez next.

Yan will face Sterling in a rematch over a year in the making after their first matchup ended in controversy at UFC 259. Yan lost the bantamweight title via disqualification after landing an illegal knee late in the fight.

O’Malley has recently opined that a matchup with Yan would be the biggest fight in bantamweight history. He could be on his way to a title shot with a few more wins on his record.