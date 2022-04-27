ONE Signs Deal W/ Prime Video For Live Coverage In USA, Canada

ONE Championship has agreed to a multi-year deal with Prime Video for exclusive live coverage of their events in the United States and Canada.

ONE announced the news via a press release on Wednesday.

Amazon’s Prime Video supports a variety of live sports around the world, including the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the Premier League in the UK. ONE will host at least 12 full live events exclusively on Prime Video annually, with the first scheduled event to be announced later this year.

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada,” CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. “As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

The ONE-Prime Video deal will make it easier for those living in the USA and Canada to tune in to fights. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also reports that ONE will host its first US event in early 2023.

Those subscribed to Amazon Prime will get access to all of the ONE events with no extra fees or charges.

ONE has added other new elements to their promotion this year, including $50,000 performance bonuses, similar to those of the UFC.

