Paddy Pimblett Shares His Expectations For Next UFC Contract

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett wants a big payday from the UFC once his current deal with the promotion runs out.

Pimblett recently disclosed that he made a total of $24,000 ($12,000 for show, $12,000 to win) for his recent win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London. This prompted an uproar from fans who think he’s worth more to the UFC than what he’s making.

Pimblett was one of the biggest signings by the UFC last year after a decorated run in Cage Warriors. He earned a first-round TKO over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut last September.

During a recent interview with Cage Warriors reporter Edith Labelle, Pimblett hit back at media members for bringing attention to his current deal and revealed what he expects from the UFC financially down the line.

“People (are) just trying to use my name for clickbait, it’s mad,” Pimblett said. “24/7 like – that’s the contract. A contract’s a contract, I’ll get a new one soon. You sign that contract when you sign for the UFC, I’ll get a new one soon. And it’ll be six figures, so (shrugs shoulders).” (h/t LowKickMMA)

When Pimblett shared what he made at UFC London, the topic of fighter pay came to the surface. UFC stars such as Francis Ngannou and Jorge Masvidal have been outspoken against the promotion’s current pay structure.

Nevertheless, it appears that Pimblett isn’t worried about what he’s currently making for his performances in the Octagon. As he continues to potentially rack up wins in the UFC, “The Baddy” is certain his paychecks will increase in value as well.

