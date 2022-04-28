Paddy Pimblett Responds To Logan Paul’s Callout For A UFC Fight

Logan Paul wants a UFC fight against Paddy Pimblett, and Pimblett is more than willing to oblige.

Paul recently called out Pimblett during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. He also pressed UFC President Dana White for a UFC fight during a recent podcast episode, and White didn’t seem dismissive of the idea.

Paul is planning a return to the boxing ring later this year, after competing against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather last summer in an exhibition fight. Pimblett is also planning a return to the UFC after earning a first-round finish over Kazula Vargas at UFC London earlier this year.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Pimblett addressed Paul’s recent callout.

“He knows who the boy is, doesn’t he? He knows who will put bums on seats, lad,” Pimblett said. “I can’t see him mentioning anyone else. I know he’s a lot bigger than me like. … I don’t think it really matters, to be honest. I think I’d submit him quite easily and quite quickly but you never know, anything can happen in a fight. If Logan Paul ever does want the fight, lad, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with (laughs).” (h/t MMA Mania)

Pimblett signed with the UFC last year following a decorated run in Cage Warriors. He won his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini last September before submitting Vargas.

Paul seems intent on a UFC fight against Pimblett, although it’s unclear if the UFC will entertain the idea of letting him see it through. Nevertheless, Pimblett seems to not mind the idea and feels it wouldn’t be much of a challenge.

Would you want to see a Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul fight?