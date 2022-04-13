Paige VanZant “Committed 100 Percent” To Extension With BKFC

It appears that former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is expecting to stay with Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) for the immediate future.

VanZant is coming off of back-to-back losses to begin her BKFC tenure, against Rachel Ostovich and Britain Hart in 2021. BKFC President Dave Feldman even hinted that VanZant is in a must-win situation when it comes to not only her tenure with BKFC but her fighting career in general.

VanZant is also set to compete in professional wrestling with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. She’ll be allowed to compete in both simultaneously.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, she cleared the air regarding her fighting future.

“I’m committed 100 percent,” VanZant said of her future with BKFC. “I do know the last two fights that I had for them, they were extremely close, both of them.

“Looking at it from an athlete’s perspective I do know I lost to both of them. I know there was controversy some people saying I won. It was very close. I do see it as I had two losses but they were extremely close and I can see my boxing skill better from the first to the second [fight].”

Before she signed with BKFC, VanZant was thought of as one of the top female prospects in the UFC. After three straight wins to begin her UFC career, she stumbled with losses to Michelle Waterson, Amanda Ribas, and Amanda Ribas.

It’s unclear how far along contract extension talks are between VanZant and BKFC, but the 28-year-old seems motivated to get back in the win column in MMA.

