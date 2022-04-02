PVZ: I’m Paige VanZant, I Can Do Whatever The F**K I Want

Paige VanZant is continuing to embrace her reputation as one of the more liberated figures in the MMA community.

Former UFC star and new All Elite Wrestling signee Paige VanZant is not afraid to be herself, unfiltered and unfettered.

Whether it’s regularly posting risque content on her Instagram page, openly admitting to having a sex tape with husband Austin Vanderford, or having the freedom to work in multiple promotions simultaneously and dance into multiple genres of art, VanZant is a true embodiment of the phrase, “I’m a free bitch, baby.”

But it hasn’t always been that way. Once, VanZant portrayed a more squeaky clean, “girl next door” image out of fear of turning away potential sponsors and business partners. Now, as a fully grown and established female superstar, VanZant is flipping the bird to self-censorship.

“It wasn’t really a decision,” VanZant said on The MMA Hour about her advancement toward more adult content. “When I signed to the UFC, I was 19 years old. So I went from being a teenager to being a woman. And things change in your life. You mature, you grow up, you realize the things that set you apart. And I think, for me, too, I came to a point, I was trying to be on my best behavior for as long as possible.



Image Credit: Getty Images

“Before when I was in the UFC, I refused to get any tattoos. I wouldn’t do anything where I felt like I was gonna take myself away from getting endorsement deals, sponsorships—I wanted to make sure I was as accepted by every single venture. I wouldn’t have a single endorsement deal that would turn me down for any particular reason. I was gonna fit every category for absolutely everybody.

“And it got to a point where I built my name up so much, now, I am who I am. And it’s not that I’m just gonna be another sponsored fighter or another person you endorse. I’m Paige VanZant. Now, I can do whatever the fuck I want, honestly.”

Right now, what VanZant wants is to make a name for herself in the world of professional wrestling after signing a contract with AEW recently. She also wants to land her first victory in bareknuckle boxing, which she will have an opportunity to do in July when the BKFC travels to London, England for the first time.

VanZant’s more adult approach has seemingly proved beneficial for her brand, and she is on the record in stating that if she so chose, she could be a full-time social media influencer. Case in point, the 28-year-old sensation has 3.1 million followers on her Instagram page. where her fans and the entire world can keep up with PVZ living her best life and continuing to flip those birds.