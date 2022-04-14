Paige VanZant Explains Why She Prefers Wrestling Fans Over MMA Fans

Recently signed to AEW, former UFC veteran Paige VanZant favors the wrestling crowd over an MMA audience.

Last September, VanZant made her first appearance in AEW. The crowd went wild for her surprise cameo, and after a few more shows, VanZant officially signed to the wrestling platform in March.

Paige VanZant signing AEW contract

Wrestling is known to have some of the most hardcore fans. VanZant has experienced their massive energy every time she’s stepped in the ring.

In an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, she described the intensity she first felt from the AEW crowd and the advantage she believes wrestling fans have over MMA fans.

“The first moment we showed up to the arena, I could feel the energy from the fans, just how amazing the fans of pro wrestling are. They’re obsessed with it. And I thought that was just the coolest thing, to be in front of so much energy, people who are so passionate.

“And pro fighting fans are great. But sometimes they love you when they’re up, and they hate you when they’re down. Whereas I feel like the pro wrestling fans, they’re in for the long haul. They’re diehard. And I wanted to be a part of it.”

The hype surrounding a pro fighter can come crashing down once that first loss happens. At 8 wins and 5 losses as an MMA fighter, VanZant has certainly felt the sting of ridicule from angry fans.

But now, VanZant is looking onward. She has found a lot of happiness since leaving the UFC, both creatively and monetarily.

Although she is still contractually obligated to the BKFC, VanZant plans to make a strong push as a professional wrestler. She is currently training for her official in-ring debut and is excited to once again wow the fans.

What are your thoughts on Paige VanZant’s comparison of pro wrestling fans to MMA fans?