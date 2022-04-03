Archives: Malignaggi Responds To Conor McGregor’s Twitter Attack (2019)

The following article was published on this day three years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

Paulie Malignaggi has reignited the beef with himself and the Conor McGregor camp.

Malignaggi has signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is hoping to land a fight with McGregor’s training partner and friend Artem Lobov. Lobov makes his BKFC debut against fellow former UFC star Jason “The Kid” Knight on April 20.

At a recent BKFC media event, Lobov and Malignaggi actually came face-to-face with one another. Malignaggi hit Lobov with a slap before things were quickly separated. McGregor recently took to Twitter in response to the incident, posting a ton of photos from his 2017 sparring sessions with Malignaggi ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

All of the photos McGregor posted showed the Irishman looking favorable in the exchanges. Malignaggi issues a response to the barrage of photos on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say:

“You gotta post the whole spar for it to count. We all know only pu***ies post clips n snippets AND we already know overall you STAY gettin your a** whipped when full vids are public. I’m gonna put your boy in a coma n there aint sh*t your gonna do about it pu**y.”

What do you think about Malignaggi’s response to McGregor?