Paulo Costa Continues To Harass Derek Brunson For A Fight

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa continues to berate Derek Brunson on social media as both fighters await their next booking.

Costa called out Brunson for a fight after his pursuit of Sean Strickland failed. Strickland ended up getting booked for a fight with Alex Pereira later this year.

Costa most recently fought Marvin Vettori in a catchweight bout last October, losing a unanimous decision. After UFC President Dana White appeared to ensure that Costa would need to move to 205 pounds, Costa remains committed to a run at middleweight.

In a recent tweet, Costa responded to Brunson, referring to him as a heavyweight along with giving him a “Paulo Pasta” nickname.

He refused to fight me , so he will fight someone unknown , below ranking or unranked🤣 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 4, 2022

“Weakness look his face crybaby boy, but not he is old 38 y,” Costa tweeted. “He refused to fight me, so he will fight someone unknown, below ranking or unranked.”

Costa followed it up with a makeshift missing person poster featuring an image of Brunson.

help find this cowardly shit pic.twitter.com/blfICRdFrf — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 5, 2022

“Help find this cowardly shit.”

Brunson most recently fell to Jared Cannonier at UFC 271 in a No. 1 contender bout. After getting off to a good start in the fight, Cannonier overwhelmed Brunson in Round 2 on the feet and earned a TKO victory.

Brunson called out Costa following his UFC Vegas 22 win over Kevin Holland, but the fight didn’t come to fruition. It’s unclear what the UFC plans to do with Brunson and Costa next, but a fight between them could make a lot of sense for both sides.

Do you want to see Paulo Costa vs. Derek Brunson next?