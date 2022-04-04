Peña Wants To Pour Salt In Rousey’s Wound After WrestleMania Loss

Julianna Peña wants her dream opponent, Ronda Rousey, to return to MMA after Wrestlemania 38 loss.

It is no secret that Rousey and Peña were on different sides of the fence when they appeared together on The Ultimate Fighter. However, the bad blood between them was never settled before Rousey left the promotion.

Although Peña repeatedly asked to see Rousey in the octagon, it never came to fruition. But she remains optimistic.

The Ultimate Fighter’s season 18 was nine years ago, and it is still Peña’s dream to fight Rousey.

“Well, they always ask me who’s my dream matchup and Ronda’s definitely it for me. I would love that fight. I was calling for it after I won The Ultimate Fighter. I was calling for it after I won a few times after The Ultimate Fighter. I mean, it’s a dream matchup for me, and I would love to welcome her back into the division,” she told The Schmo.

Miesha Tate, Julianna Peña, Ronda Rousey, Photo Credit: The Ultimate Fighter

Rousey departed from the UFC in 2016 and later joined WWE, and she has found success in the famous professional wrestling promotion.

WrestleMania 38 took place over the weekend, and on night one, Rousey was defeated by Charlotte Flair. No doubt “The Venezuelan Vixen” had a smile on her face, considering she was rooting for Flair.

“I’m excited. I mean, I’m super-excited. Obviously, they already know what’s gonna happen and who’s gonna win, but I mean I think it would be awesome for Charlotte to maybe even beat her father’s [Ric Flair] record and be a champion over 16 times. I think that would be incredible for Charlotte,” Peña continued to say.

It was close for Rousey, but Flair remained victorious in the end. And Peña wants to make that loss sting a little more by reminding Rousey that there is always a seat in the UFC with her name on it.

The first time Rousey lost in WWE–at WrestleMania 35 to Becky Lynch–a 3-year hiatus followed. There were reports of her being dissatisfied with WWE fans and wanting to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne, for reasons why she fell out from wrestling.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, Photo Credit: WWE

This second WrestleMania loss raises the question, will Rousey quit wrestling again? Right before WrestleMania, Peña had already shared her idea of what Rousey should do next.

“If Charlotte defends her title and she beats Ronda, (I’m) just here to pour a little salt on the wound and say, ‘Hey, Ronda, come back to this side. Come back to the MMA. Come back to the real world. Come back to where you made it all happen and where you got the division started.”

Soon, the bantamweight champion will defend her belt for the first time against its former holder Amanda Nunes.

Peña called out Nunes for quite some time before she finally got that fight. Only time will tell if a fight with Rousey requires a little more patience or if it is just a pipe dream.

What are your thoughts on a potential fight between Julianna Peña and Ronda Rousey?