Petr Yan Releases Footage To Prove Aljamain Sterling Is A “Hypocrite”

Petr Yan believes Aljamain Sterling should check his own work.

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will attempt to finally close this drama-filled chapter of their careers when they settle their feud at UFC 273 this weekend.

However, as the days draw closer, more chapters are literally and figuratively being written between the two…OK, much more figurative than literal, as Sterling trolled Yan with the release of a fictional book titled, “MMA Rulebook 4 Dummies.”

Almost go time! Getting all my essentials packed! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/zj4ZwVhYL4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 3, 2022

The author even provided the world with a free demonstration of what to do and what not to do when in front of a downed opponent.

Of course, Sterling’s inspiration for this part of his “book” came from Yan’s illegal knee that cost the Russian the bantamweight championship, which slid over to “The FunkMaster” by way of the DQ route.

As Yan and the rest of Sterling’s wide mass of detractors continued to accuse him of mastering the art of acting as opposed to writing, Sterling has continued to fire back at them all. Perhaps Sterling’s biggest counterargument is that it isn’t his fault that Yan is a “cheater” and did not know the rules.

Sterling has continued to accuse Yan of intentionally cheating in their first fight out of frustration, in spite of the fact that the Russian was up on two of the three judges’ scorecards and the consensus belief is that he was in full control of the fight.

Yan has now responded to Sterling’s debut publication by making a debut of his own, that of a filmmaker.

The name of the feature production is titled “Hyporicitical Bitch,” starring Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan as themselves. And there’s little doubt that Yan considers his cinematic creation to be a must-see.

In the video, Sterling could be seen throwing punches that may have landed on the back of Yan’s head. You can be the judge yourself and decide if Sterling needs to brush up on his own “rulebook” or if Yan is grasping at straws.

Let us all hope that the only artform on display this Saturday night when Sterling and Yan take the Octagon is the splendid glory of mixed-martial-arts, and the only drama being that which is embedded in all high-stakes sports, especially the unmatched theater of a UFC title fight.

What are your thoughts on Petr Yan’s countershot to Aljamain Sterling’s “cheating” accusations?