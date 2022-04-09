Petr Yan On Sterling’s Pre-Fight Antics: He’d Wear A Skirt If It Sold PPVs

UFC interim bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan isn’t putting much stock into Aljamain Sterling‘s pre-fight trash talk ahead of their UFC 273 clash.

Yan and Sterling will square off for the UFC bantamweight title more than a year after their first fight ended controversially. Appearing just minutes away from victory, Yan threw an illegal knee at Sterling that disqualified him and gave Sterling the belt.

The two top bantamweights have gone at each other on social media for months. Things have also gotten political after Sterling took a picture with the Ukrainian flag, an apparent jab at the Russian Yan.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Yan addressed Sterling’s social media barrage and the lead-up to their fight.

“He’s a clown, everything he (does) is just talk… He’s just trying to sell the pay-per-views,” Yan said. “He’s trying to earn the last big money of his life. If you advise him to wear a skirt now, he’s gonna wear a skirt now if it’s gonna sell pay-per-views.”

Yan earned the interim bantamweight title by defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. He and Sterling were supposed to fight at UFC 267 before Sterling pulled out just a few weeks before the bout.

While the buildup to their first fight at UFC 259 was eventful, fans can expect fireworks during the pre-fight faceoffs between Yan and Sterling. In what is arguably one of the most heated rivalries in recent bantamweight history, Yan will look to silence Sterling for good tonight at UFC 273.

