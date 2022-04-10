Petr Yan Speaks Out Following UFC 273 Loss To Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan sounds optimistic about his UFC future following a disappointing rematch loss to Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling and Yan went to war over five rounds at UFC 273. This time, there wasn’t any controversy during the fight itself, but the split decision in favor of Sterling left some fans perplexed with the result.

UFC President Dana White said during his post-fight press conference that he felt Yan should’ve earned the decision win. Despite his feelings on how the fight was scored, it appears that Sterling will face TJ Dillashaw next and not a third fight with Yan.

Following the loss, Yan took to Twitter to address his supporters.

Life goes on. Goal remains the same! Thanks for the support 😊✊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 10, 2022

“Life goes on,” Yan said. “Goal remains the same! Thanks for the support.”

It had been a long road to the rematch for Sterling and Yan. Following their controversial first matchup at UFC 259, in which Sterling won via disqualification, the fight was re-booked numerous times over the past year.

Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 for the interim bantamweight title, after he was originally supposed to face Sterling on that same card. He lost his belt to Sterling after landing an illegal knee late in their first matchup.

Their second matchup at UFC 273 was a different fight from start to finish. Sterling had his way with his grappling in rounds two and three, but Yan rallied over the championship rounds to force the fight to a close decision.

Before the controversial first loss to Sterling, Yan won the then-vacant title over José Aldo at UFC 251. He’ll look to face another top contender later this year in hopes of moving back into title contention.

