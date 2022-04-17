Watch: Rafael Bastos Shatters Leg Seconds Into Art Of Scrap 4 Fight

The Art of Scrap 4 main event between Rafael Bastos and Will Brooks came to a screeching halt after Bastos suffered a nasty leg break.

Bastos, who competed at lightweight despite most of his career being at welterweight, threw a right low-calf kick that was checked by Brooks. Bastos’ right leg collapsed underneath him, resulting in a nasty injury that immediately stopped the fight.

Check out Bastos’ leg break below.

WARNING: The clip below is graphic

Don't throw dry kicks.

Don't skip leg day.



Results of my fight last night.



🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/4LWSs5FKRE — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) April 16, 2022

Brooks, a former Bellator lightweight champion, was making his second appearance in Art of Scrap following brief stints in the PFL and XMMA. His TKO win over Bastos due to the injury was his third victory in a row.

As for Bastos, it’s unclear what the details of his injury are but it’s clear that he’ll miss significant time recovering.

Art of Scrap 4 also featured a vacant lightweight title matchup between Jesse Stirn and Jordan Downey. Before the abrupt stoppage against Brooks, Bastos had won back-to-back fights in Iron Man CF.