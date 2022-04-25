Rafael dos Anjos Scoffs At Dan Hooker’s Response To Open Callout

UFC lightweight contender Rafael dos Anjos is on the hunt for his next opponent but has firmly shut down Dan Hooker’s attempt to throw his name in the hat.

At UFC 272 last month, dos Anjos, a former 155-pound champion, returned to the Octagon for the first time since November 2020. Following a main event victory over late-notice replacement Paul Felder, the Brazilian’s momentum was stalled due to injury.

Even dos Anjos’ 2022 comeback had some obstacles along the way. His initial clash with Rafael Fiziev was pulled from its main event slot in February, before “Ataman” contracted COVID-19 during UFC 272 fight week, forcing his withdrawal from the re-arranged bout.

In Fiziev’s place came Renato Moicano. Despite showing immense grit and toughness, the young Brazilian was comfortably beaten by his more experienced compatriot across five rounds.

Now back healthy and back in the win column, “RDA” is looking for a quick turnaround. He took to Twitter this past weekend to call for an opponent to step up to the plate for this summer.

“July/August…anybody,” he wrote.

As it turns out, “anybody” actually means ‘anybody, except Dan Hooker’.

Hooker Not On dos Anjos’ Radar For Summer Return

As well as ranked lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Brad Riddell expressing their availability for the timeframe in question, it was the response of Dan “The Hangman” Hooker that garnered the most attention.

Hooker has said little about his future since a failed return to featherweight at UFC London last March added a fourth defeat to his record across his last five appearances. With his response to dos Anjos’ open callout, in which he simply said, “Smash ya face in,” the New Zealander has seemingly suggested he’ll be returning to 155 pounds next time out.

If that is the case, it appears it won’t be to face dos Anjos…

Wasting no time in responding to Hooker, “RDA” pointed out their opposite form, which has seen the Brazilian win two straight and “The Hangman” lose two straight.

I’m coming of 2 win and you 2 losses, gotta be kidding me 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 24, 2022

“I’m coming of 2 win and you 2 losses, gotta be kidding me [facepalm emoji]”

Despite currently being ranked at #6 on the lightweight ladder, it stands to reason dos Anjos will be fighting down the order next time out, partly due to matchups scheduled above him, but also because his last two victories came against the now-retired Felder on less than a week’s notice and the unranked Moicano.

With that in mind, he could be best served accepting a re-arranged bout with Fiziev, who was also among those expressing a willingness to provide “RDA” with his desired summer clash.

Who would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos face this summer?