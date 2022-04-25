Rampage Jackson: Jake Paul Rescued The Sport of Boxing

Veteran MMA fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson credits Jake Paul for bringing life back to boxing.

“Rampage” last stepped in the cage in 2019. His career spans 52 fights since 1999. In Jackson’s last bout, he was bested by Fedor “The Last Emporer” Emilianenko by TKO in round 1.

Jackson hopes to make a comeback with a boxing debut against the two-time heavyweight champion, Shannon Briggs. The veteran boxer possesses a professional record of 60-6-1, and one No Contest.

Quinton Jackson and Shannon Briggs, Photo Credit: Getty Images

As an MMA fighter, Jackson holds the sport as number one but is also a huge fan of boxing. However, he feels as though boxing suffered a dry spell before the Paul brothers stepped in.

“I don’t think about them but I think that they are very entertaining. It seems like they resuscitated boxing. With all due respect to all the boxers even though I’m MMA all day, I represent MMA and we got a war against boxers right now, I don’t hate boxers or the sport of boxing. I think boxing is a great craft that I’ve been trading for 15 or more years now. Once Mike Tyson left boxing wasn’t exciting anymore,” Jackson told SCMP MMA.

As a YouTube star with millions of subscribers, Jake Paul brings a lot of attention to the sport.

Many assumed the social media personality would see defeat against experienced fighters but at 5-0 and wanting more, Paul continues to train and make headlines.

Boxing and MMA fans everywhere tuned in to watch him give Woodley’s first L in boxing, and then finish him by knockout in their rematch.

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley; Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Even Claressa Shields gave props to Paul for his recent influence in women’s boxing. Though the two have clashed, Shields appreciates the work he has done for getting next weekend’s highly anticipated Serrano v Taylor fight off the ground.

Many fighters are siding with Jake Paul. His stance on fighter pay has a lot of UFC fighters thanking him. And now, even a seasoned mixed martial artist like “Rampage” Jackson is acknowledging the accomplishments of the rising boxing star.

