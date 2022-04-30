Report: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa Targeted For UFC’s French Debut Sep. 3

The heavyweight division continues to heat up amidst its title stagnation.

The UFC‘s heavyweight division continues to be slow-moving in terms of the world-title picture, but that doesn’t mean its action has come to a halt.

In fact, all signs point to a lively September, with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic potentially facing one another and now, according to MMA reporters Ariel Helwani and Al Zullino, Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa will go at it in the same month.

The UFC’s arrival in France has been long anticipated, and the promotion will reportedly make its debut in the country this year with a prime example of the phrase “contrast of styles.”

Technical striker Ciryl Gane currently is ranked #1 in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He most recently experienced his first loss at the hands of undisputed champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

#3-ranked brawler Tai Tuivasa has suddenly found himself in the center of the heavyweight title conversation on the heels of five consecutive wins. Most recently, he defeated fellow brawler Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 via KO.

Reigning champion Francis Ngannou is currently sidelined following knee surgery. The good news for all of the above title contenders is that he expects to return by the end of this year, with December being the most likely month.

The bad news? He expects that return to come against heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury in a crossover bout and not against any UFC athlete.

MMA News will keep you abreast of all the latest updates on the reported September 3 UFC France debut as well as the promotion’s heavyweight title picture.

Who do you like in this bout between Ciryl Gane and Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa?