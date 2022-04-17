Watch: Brazil’s Richard Jacobi Smothers His Opponent For KO

It didn’t take long for heavyweight prospect Richard Jacobi to impose his will and overwhelm his opponent at Brazilian Fighting Series 8.

The 28-year-old Jacobi fought against Jose Rodrigo Guelke in his fifth professional fight in the Brazilian FS 8 co-headliner. After an impressive 1-2 combination with his boxing, he was able to get Jacobi’s back and land some hard ground-and-pound combinations.

Watch Jacobi finish his opponent below in a violent fashion.

The best Heavyweight prospect in Brazil keeps it rolling! 6-0 with 5 first-round KOs! Richard Jacobi is on fire 🔥 #BrazilianFS8 pic.twitter.com/AHUTeAXaPa — Brazilian Fighting Series (@BrazilianFS) April 16, 2022

Four of Jacobi’s five professional wins have come by knockout. Before his win over Guelke, he earned a unanimous decision win over Jose Luiz at Metanoia FC last month.

Despite the quick turnaround in between fights, Jacobi made easy work of Guelke in the first round.

Jacobi’s knockout was followed up by a vacant flyweight title win by Joao Elias over Mattheus Gabriel in the main event. He trains with former UFC title challenger Jennifer Maia at Chute Boxe Monstro in Brazil.

Are you impressed by heavyweight prospect Richard Jacobi?