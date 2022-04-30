Rob Font: “Nothing” On The Line For Him In Vera Main Event

Rob Font doesn’t seem to be sweating his UFC Vegas 53 main event tilt with Marlon Vera too much.

Font is scheduled to meet Vera in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 tonight, Saturday, April 30, 2022, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. He recently spoke to The AllStar to preview the matchup and was asked about what’s on the line for him heading into this fight.

Simply put, aside from money and notoriety, Font doesn’t see much that affects him either way in this matchup.

“Nothing [LAUGHS]. Not much, man, not much. Some money and obviously my health, but it’s not much. I don’t gain much from this fight. Exposure, experience, and the fact that I get to go back out there, have fun, and do what I love to do. But yeah, this is not one of those fights where I gain much, except for maybe more followers.”

Font is currently ranked the No. 5-rated bantamweight in the UFC. His last Octagon appearance resulted in a unanimous decision loss to former featherweight king José Aldo. The loss put a stop to a four-fight win streak that included wins over names such as Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Sergio Pettis, and more.

Interestingly enough, Vera’s last defeat inside the Octagon also came at the hands of Aldo. Vera is the No. 8-ranked 135-pounder under the UFC’s banner, his last loss coming in December of 2020 against “Scarface.”

Since then, Vera has been able to string together back-to-back wins over Davey Grant and Frankie Edgar. A potential win over Font would certainly put him in the top five, where he could make a case for a title opportunity.

Yesterday, Font missed weight for the bantamweight bout, weighing in at 138.5 pounds. He’ll forfeit 20% of his fight purse, but will still compete tonight as scheduled.

Who are you picking between Rob Font and Marlon Vera? Let us know in the comments below!