Watch: Roberto Satoshi Submits Johnny Case To Defend RIZIN LW Title

Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza is still the RIZIN lightweight champion.

In the main event of RIZIN 35, Satoshi was looking to defend his title for the second time as he fought UFC and PFL veteran, Johnny Case. The American has been in RIZIN since 2018 and has earned a shot against the Brazilian.

The fight between Satoshi and Case served as a rematch from their 2019 fight as it was Case who won by KO in just 75 seconds. That still is the only time Satoshi has lost and in the main event of RIZIN 35, he got his revenge as he submitted Case in the first round.

In the first minute, the champ stood and traded with Case but he then shot for a takedown as the jiu-jitsu wizard looked to implement his game plan. He was working for a submission but Case had great submission defense. Yet, after some scrambling, Satoshi ended up getting ahold of his back and ended up sinking in the armbar to get the win.

With the win, Roberto Satoshi improved to 14-1 as a pro and now riding a five-fight win streak. All four of those wins came by submission, with all four being by triangle choke. Prior to this win, he last fought back in December when he submitted Yusuke Yachi in the second round to defend his belt for the first time.

Satoshi became the champ back in June of 2021 as he submitted Tofiq Musayev in the first round.

Johnny Case, meanwhile, dropped to 27-8-1 in MMA and is now on a two-fight losing streak.