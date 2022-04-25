Rogan Defends Tyson’s Reaction To ‘Annoying, Douchebag’ Passenger

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has become the latest prominent figure in combat sports to speak out in defense of Mike Tyson’s decision to punch a fellow plane passenger.

Late last week, footage emerged of Tyson, widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, getting into a physical altercation with another passenger on a JetBlue aircraft prior to takeoff.

After seemingly being harassed and provoked by the individual, who was reported to have been intoxicated by some witnesses, “Iron Mike” can be seen turning around and repeatedly punching him, leaving the man with visible cuts on one side of his face.

While some have criticized Tyson for resorting to violence rather than calling on attendants to deal with the troublemaker, many, including UFC President Dana White, have praised the boxing great for delivering the individual his comeuppance.

One man who firmly falls on the latter side of the argument is Rogan.

Rogan Compares Tyson Provocation To “Headbutting A Beehive”

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC analyst and podcast host broke it down in simple terms: a “douchebag” got what was coming to him after agitating a beast.

“That’s real simple, that dude was a douchebag and he was annoying one of the baddest motherf*ckers that’s ever walked the face of the earth [laughs],” said Rogan. “That’s not even kicking a beehive. It’s like headbutting a beehive.”

Rogan went on to echo a sentiment many have shared since footage of the incident emerged, which is that people are becoming far too confident in agitating and interacting with famous people, believing their statuses prevent them from retaliating.

In this particular exchange, the individual learned the hard way that that is most certainly not the case, especially when a combat sports veteran is the subject of the provocation.

“The guy was super annoying, man. People get crazy. They think that just because he’s Mike Tyson, he’s famous he can’t just punch you [laughs]. You’re annoying him, he’s just gonna hit you like a normal person would,” suggested Rogan. (h/t BJPenn.com)

While it’s unclear if the individual, named Melvin Townsend lll, will be taking legal action, his representatives released a statement, in which they denied that their client threw a bottle at Tyson and claimed that the physical strikes were excessive and unnecessary.

